Sun TV, Zee Entertainment shares crack after Emkay cuts ad growth assumptions

Shares of Sun TV Network and Zee Entertainment Enterprises corrected 5-8 percent after Emkay Global slashed its advertising growth assumptions and expects further de-rating in valuation multiples if there is a delay in recovery of advertising revenues.

The brokerage said traditional advertisement mediums, i.e., Print and Radio, have not seen a recovery in advertisement revenues after events like demonetisation, GST implementation and RERA.

This can be attributable to 1) change in consumption habits with the proliferation of digital platforms post-Jio's launch; 2) reduced appetite of local advertisers after the above-stated events; 3) moderation in government ad spends; and 4) overall macro-slowdown over the last 12 months, it added.

Emkay believes that the broadcasting industry is also at crossroads now with the COVID-19-led lockdown, as it will certainly bring changes to the content consumption habits of consumers as well as advertisement revenue growth due to the financial impact on advertisers.

The brokerage feels, post the lockdown, advertisers will ask for 'more space (advertising volumes) at the same price (yield) or offer lower prices for the same volumes'.

Advertisers will increasingly look for advertising through OTT/social media platforms as it is seeing more user engagement in a sustained manner, it said.

There is a sharp increase in data usage since the lockdown has been announced and a multifold jump in downloads/consumption of OTT content apps.

"Strong growth trends on OTT platforms might not be able to offset the loss of existing high-value advertisement on traditional TV. Nevertheless, TV has the highest reach across mediums and will continue to attract audience. Past trends have not shown any adverse impact on TV advertising, and it has recorded 10 percent CAGR over CY16-CY19," Emkay said.

Although FMCG is the largest advertiser on TV, it has been increasing spends on digital platforms as well, it added.

FMCG is now the largest contributor on Digital platforms as well.

The brokerage believes that 33 percent of TV advertisers will be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown and will see a delayed come back. "Along with this, local advertisers across platforms will take longer to come back."

In the wake of these changes, Emkay cut its advertising growth assumptions for both Zee Entertainment and Sun TV by 24-22 percent and 23-21 percent for FY21 and FY22, respectively, but have kept domestic subscription growth largely unchanged as of now.

"Industry ad revenue decline could be higher than GEC channels due to the postponement of key sporting events. Risk to domestic subscription revenue could be the implementation of NTO 2.0," it said.

The brokerage believes that the stock price correction is partly reflecting the above-stated risks, but any delayed recovery in advertising revenues or accelerated pace of the shift of large advertisers to digital platforms, resulting in sub-par advertising growth in the long term (akin to the Print and Radio industry), would further de-rate the valuation multiples.

Both the companies have net cash balance sheets, while Emkay's comfort is with Sun TV and expects trading upside in it due to favourable valuations. "Sun TV is also trading at a dividend yield of 5.3 percent on FY21.

In the case of Zee, a lack of clarity on receivables from related parties, significantly high content advances paid in the past, recent Rs 520 crore investment in Sugarbox and weakening visibility of free cash flow guidance are key concerns, it said.

At 1459 hours IST, Zee Entertainment was trading at Rs 129.95, down 7.64 percent and Sun TV was down 4.55 percent at Rs 357.60 on the BSE.

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.