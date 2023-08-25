Sun TV stock hits 52-week high on Jailer's success

Representational image

Sun TV Network’s shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 615.85 on August 25 before reversing some gains to Rs 611.70 at 12:41 pm. The stock is up 5 percent from previous day’s close. Around 68 lakh shares exchanged hands today. 48 lakh shares were traded in the previous day. Trading volume in both these days are higher than monthly volume average of 17 lakh.

Analysts had kept their buy rating for the stock. ICICI Securities earlier said the success of Rajnikanth movie ‘Jailer’ which is produced by the company can lead to higher income from movie distribution business. Jailer registered the highest opening day in Tamil industry in 2023 with Rs 52 crore gross collection in India. Ashish Saksena, COO, Cinemas, BookMyShow said twelve lakh tickets were sold for the Rajnikanth starrer between August 11-15.

ICICI Securities also pointed out that the subscription revenue growth of 6 percent from the previous year, as a result of 5-6 percent price hike caused by the implementation of NTO 3.0 also led to increase in revenue. The broker had increased its target price from Rs 550 to Rs 651 based on these reasons and management’s guidance that advertisement spending will increase in Q2FY24.

In the June quarter, company reported revenue of Rs 1349.22 crore rising 10 percent year on year, net profits were up nearly 20 percent to Rs 591.93 crore while Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization increased 4.69 percent to Rs 918.35 crore. The company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 6.25 per equity share on August 11.

Sun TV Network’s shares have risen 43.43 percent in the last 6 months.

