Sun TV rises as Kotak Equities upgrades stock

Shares of Sun TV Network rose on June 17 after brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities upgraded the stock to ‘buy’ from ‘reduce’ earlier with a price target of Rs 540, implying 32 percent upside in 12 months.

The brokerage said that the stock is offering value even after factoring in the structural risks in the sector.

“Underlying cash generation remains solid; we take a leap of faith that the management would increase dividend payout addressing capital allocation concerns,” it said in a report on June 17.

Shares of the company have fallen more than 20 percent in the past 12 months owing to underinvestment in the core business and lack of focus in the digital segment and governance concerns due to reduction in dividend payouts.

Kotak Equities believes concerns around the core business and muted digital strategy have been more than adequately baked in to the depressed valuations of the stock currently.

A major chunk of Kotak Equities upgrade on the stock is also driven by the enhanced valuation of Sun TV’s IPL franshise SunRisers Hyderabad. The brokerage firm expects earnings per share of the IPL team to nearly triple over the next two years to Rs 6.5 per share.

Sun TV's IPL franshise is expected to benefit immesnsely from the new media rights deal struck by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with Disney Star and Viacom 18 for cumulative Rs 48,394 crore.

Analysts believe that the new media rights deal will likely more than double the revenues of IPL teams and boost their valuations significantly. Kotak Equities has assumed a valuation for the IPL team of Sun TV at Rs 7,500 crore.

At 12:05 pm, shares of Sun TV were up 3.1 percent at Rs 422.2 on the National Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.