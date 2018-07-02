Sun TV Network rises 3%; Citi maintains buy with upside potential of 47%

Shares of Sun TV Network rose 3 percent intraday Monday as research house Citi has maintained buy rating with a target of Rs 1145, with an upside potential of 47 percent.

The broking house expect steady advertising revenue and strength in subscription revenues to sustain.

In the near term the earnings delivery is expected to be healthy, while pullback offers enhanced opportunity.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,097.05 and 52-week low Rs 652.30 on 16 January, 2018 and 10 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 28.39 percent below its 52-week high and 20.44 percent above its 52-week low.

At 14:14 hrs Sun TV Network was quoting at Rs 788.00, up Rs 6.75, or 0.86 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil