you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 08:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sun TV Network Q2 net up 23.41% to Rs 351.32 cr

Its total income increased to Rs 811.67 crore, from Rs 713.13 crore in the year-ago period, an official release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Broadcasting firm Sun TV Network reported a 23.41 percent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 351.32 crore for the September quarter, against Rs 284.67 crore in the same period last year.

The subscription revenues for the quarter stood at Rs 339.79 crore, against Rs 280.05 crore last year.

The subscription revenues for the quarter stood at Rs 339.79 crore, against Rs 280.05 crore last year.

Meanwhile, the company said its board of directors have declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share on a face value of Rs 5 per share.

 
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 08:31 pm

tags #Nifty #Results #Sensex #Sun TV Network

