Sun TV Network falls 4% after HSBC cuts price target by 18%

Sun TV Network shares dropped 3.7 percent intraday on Friday after global brokerage firm HSBC slashed target price by 17.8 percent.

The biggest worry is the company’s constant declining viewership share and the new channel is also not getting much traction, HSBC said while reducing target price to Rs 703 from Rs 855 earlier.

The research house also cut its advertising revenue estimates & earnings estimates by 4-5 percent for FY20/21.

While reiterating hold rating on the stock, HSBC said higher investment by the media & entertainment company is required to enter new markets.

Meanwhile, the broadcasting firm had reported a 23.41 percent increase in standalone net profit to Rs 351.32 crore for the September quarter. Revenue during the quarter increased 14 percent to Rs 811.67 crore with subscription revenue rising 21 percent to Rs 339.79 crore in Q2 YoY.

At 12:01 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 593.45, down Rs 21.25, or 3.46 percent on the BSE.