English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Adequate protein intake can help working professionals lead a healthy working life. Join the talk.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Sun TV Network, 2 others on NSE ban list for F&O trade today

    If derivative contracts in securities cross 95 percent of the market-wide position limit, they end up on the ban list, the NSE said.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    June 23, 2022 / 07:17 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Media company Sun TV Network has been added to the list of stocks that are under the F&O ban for June 23 by the National Stock Exchange after the stock crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

    Sun TV has seen the highest short build-up among 122 stocks, which corrected nearly 9 percent to close at Rs 408.6 amid high volumes on the NSE. On the technical front, it has seen a formation of large bearish candle as the closing was way lower than opening levels.

    Indiabulls Housing Finance and RBL Bank are already on the list even as the former fell 3 percent to Rs 98.9 and the latter gained nearly 3 percent at Rs 85.55.

    If derivative contracts in a security cross 95 percent of the market-wide position limit, they end up on the ban list, the NSE said.

    “All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of the said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” it said.

    Close

    Related stories

    During the ban, traders are not allowed to take fresh positions in stocks but can start reducing their positions. The F&O ban rule helps reduce speculation in stocks.

    The market-wide position limit, which is set by stock exchanges, is the maximum number of outstanding open positions (buy and sell) in the F&O contracts of a security. If the open interest in a stock crosses 95 percent of the market-wide position limit, its F&O contracts enter the ban period.

    Normal trading in a security resumes only after the aggregate open interest across exchanges comes down to 80 percent or below the market-wide position limit, the NSE said.
    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Indiabulls Housing Finance #Market Edge #RBL Bank #Sun TV Network
    first published: Jun 23, 2022 07:17 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.