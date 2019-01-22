App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sun Pharma surges 4% on co scraps Aditya Medisales arrangement

India’s largest drugmaker is likely contemplating discontinuing the super stockist arrangement with Aditya Medisales (AML), sources told Moneycontrol.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Sun Pharma soared in trade after multiple sessions of weak trades. Investors are likely to have bet on the stock due to possible bottoming out of prices as well as reports of some action by the company on Aditya Medisales.

India’s largest drugmaker is likely contemplating discontinuing the super stockist arrangement with Aditya Medisales (AML), sources told Moneycontrol.

“They are doing away with AML as super stockiest,” said a person with knowledge about the matter on condition of anonymity.

“They are internally debating whether to take it (AML) inside the company, or give it to some third party, depending upon where they can save the money,” the source said.

related news

A spokesperson of Sun Pharma told Moneycontrol the company is evaluating all the options.

Sun Pharma’s domestic formulation business is entirely routed through a promoter-owned entity called AML, a super stockist that was declared as a related party of the company only during FY18.

In an analyst call in December 2018, Sun Pharma said the arrangement with AML was made for an efficient tax structure and it is ready to review if investors aren't comfortable.

AML had revenues of Rs 8,000 crore in FY18.

Sun Pharma stock took a hit last week, with shares dropping 12 percent on intraday trading on December 18. This was on reports of a whistleblower complaint to Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) alleging transactions over Rs 5,800 crore between AML and Suraksha Realty, controlled by Sun Pharma’s co-promoter, Sudhir Valia out of the money generated from the publicly-listed company.

At 09:30 hrs Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was quoting at Rs 414.55, up Rs 16.20, or 4.07 percent.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 09:33 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Sun pharma

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.