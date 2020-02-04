App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sun Pharma share price slips 1% on weak Q3 show by US subsidiary

Operating income shed 26.3 percent at USD 58.19 million and operating margin was at 39.4 percent versus 44.7 percent, YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image.
Representative Image.
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price slipped over 1 percent intraday on February 4 after its US subsidiary, Taro Pharmaceuticals, reported weak numbers for the quarter ended December 2019.

Taro Pharma's Q3 net profit was down 27.6 percent at $67.68 million against $93.5 million in the year-ago period.

Revenue was down 16.3 percent at $147.7 million versus $176.4 million, YoY.

Close

Its forex income stood at $3.3 million, while tax expense was at $2.87 million.

related news

Operating income shed 26.3 percent at $58.19 million and operating margin was at 39.4 percent versus 44.7 percent, YoY.

At 1234 hours, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was quoting at Rs 422.85, up Rs 5.35, or 1.28 percent, on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 4, 2020 12:52 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.