Sun Pharma share price slips 1% on weak Q3 show by US subsidiary

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price slipped over 1 percent intraday on February 4 after its US subsidiary, Taro Pharmaceuticals, reported weak numbers for the quarter ended December 2019.

Taro Pharma's Q3 net profit was down 27.6 percent at $67.68 million against $93.5 million in the year-ago period.

Revenue was down 16.3 percent at $147.7 million versus $176.4 million, YoY.

Its forex income stood at $3.3 million, while tax expense was at $2.87 million.

Operating income shed 26.3 percent at $58.19 million and operating margin was at 39.4 percent versus 44.7 percent, YoY.