App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sun Pharma share falls 7% on USFDA red flag, but pares all losses

CLSA reiterated buy rating on the stock, though it slashed price target Rs 520 (from Rs 540 per share) on expected lower earnings.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries fell 6.75 percent in early trade after the US health regulator raised red flat on company's Halol facility, but the stock gradually recouped those losses to trade volatile.

It was trading at Rs 339.30, up Rs 1.15 or 0.34 percent after hitting a day's high of Rs 341.90 and low of Rs 315.3. However, its subsidiary Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company was down Rs 1.95 or 2.06 percent at Rs 92.50.

The pharma company in its BSE filing on March 29 said it had received a communication from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) indicating that the Halol facility has been classified as 'Official Action Indicated' (OAI).

Close

The OAI classification implies interalia that the USFDA may withhold approval of any pending product applications or supplements filed from this facility till the outstanding observations are resolved.

related news

The company said it continued to manufacture and distribute existing products for the US market, thereby not likely to have any adverse impact on current business from the facility.

The USFDA had inspected Halol (Gujarat) facility during December 3-13 and issued Form 483 with eight observations.

"Sun Pharma continues to cooperate with the USFDA and will undertake all necessary steps to resolve these issues and to ensure that the regulator is completely satisfied with the company’s remedial action," the company said.

Hence, the global brokerage house CLSA cut its FY21-22 EPS estimates by 4 percent. "No approvals from Halol led us to cut our US sales estimate by 3 percent."

Despite this, the research house found risk-reward attractive as valuations largely reflected higher security and growth visibility of India business.

Hence, CLSA reiterated buy rating on the stock, though it slashed price target Rs 520 (from Rs 540 per share) on expected lower earnings.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 11:37 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

most popular

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.