Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sun Pharma rises 1% ahead of June quarter results

Analysts expect the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation margin to be around 20 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
(Image: Reuters)
 
 
Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose 1 percent intraday Tuesday as company is going to declare it June quarter numbers today.

The company is likely to report a 71 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit for the June quarter on the back of sales growth in India and the depreciation in the rupee.

For the first quarter of FY17, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 525.6 crore.

The average of estimates of analysts polled by Reuters pegged the company's net profit for the reporting quarter at Rs 900 crore and its revenue Rs 6,957, up 12.8 percent on year.

At 11:52 hrs Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was quoting at Rs 568.50, up Rs 5.75, or 1.02 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 11:55 am

