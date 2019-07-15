Sun Pharma gains 4% after Morgan Stanley's double upgrade, sees 24% upside

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries shares rallied 4 percent intraday on July 15 after the company received a rare double upgrade from global research house Morgan Stanley.

The brokerage upgraded stock to overweight and raised price target to Rs 505 from Rs 470 per share, implying 24 percent potential upside as it expects a revival in earnings FY21 onwards.

Specialty ramp-up, manufacturing rationalisation, cost control and Halol will help FY21 margin, Morgan Stanley said, adding FY20 will be a transitional year followed by a year of cost normalisation.

The research house estimated FY20-22 CAGR of 13 percent in sales & 20 percent in net profit.

Meanwhile, Sun Pharma launched Ezallor Sprinkle (rosuvastatin) capsules in the US market.

The drug is used for the treatment of three types of elevated lipid disorders in people who have difficulty swallowing, a problem that is estimated to affect approximately 30-35 percent of long-term care residents.

These capsules are available in 5-mg, 10-mg, 20-mg, and 40-mg dose strengths.

The stock was quoting at Rs 415.25, up Rs 7.55, or 1.85 percent on the BSE at 1110 hours IST.

: The views and investment tips expressed by brokerages on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.