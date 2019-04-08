Sun Pharma gains on launch of ready-to-infuse Infugem in US

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries shares gained 1.55 percent in the morning trade on April 8 after the launch of ready-to-infuse Infugem in the United States.

The stock gained nearly 8 percent in last three-month. It was quoting at Rs 463.80, up Rs 1.10, or 0.24 percent on the BSE, at 0957 hours IST.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said Infugem (gemcitabine in sodium chloride injection), for intravenous use, is now commercially available in the US.

Infugem, the first chemotherapy product that comes in a premixed, ready-to-infuse formulation, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2018 in combination with other drugs for the treatment of breast, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancers, and as a single agent for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, it added.

Infugem is the only available gemcitabine formulation that does not require reconstitution and syringe withdrawal prior to intravenous administration.