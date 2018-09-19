Sun Pharma gains 2% on European Commission approval for Ilumetri

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries added more than 2 percent in the early trade on Wednesday after company received European Commission (EC) approval for Ilumetri.

Almirall has received the European Commission (EC) approval for Ilumetri (tildrakizumab) for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy, company said in release.

The roll out of Ilumetri in Europe will start in the next few weeks. In July 2016, Sun Pharma out-licensed tildrakizumab to Almirall, for the development and commercialization of the product for psoriasis in Europe.

Ilumetri is a humanized, anti-IL-23p19 monoclonal antibody designed to selectively block the cytokine IL-23.

Morgan Stanley has maintained underweight rating on the stock with a target at Rs 448 per share. The target price is based on multiple of 20x.

At 09:30 hrs Sun Pharmaceutical Industries was quoting at Rs 655.45, up Rs 13.15, or 2.05 percent on the BSE.

The share price rose 31 percent in the last 6 months.

Posted by Rakesh Patil