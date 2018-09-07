App
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sun Pharma falls 5% on report of co getting 6 observations by US FDA for Halol unit

The observations include aspects such as lack of appropriate test measures for lab controls along with some procedural issues too.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical fell over 5 percent on Friday morning on buzz of observations being issued by the US drug regulator for its Halol plant.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 658.00 and an intraday low of Rs 640.95.

According to reports on CNBC-TV18, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued six observations for its Halol unit in Gujarat.

The observations include aspects such as lack of appropriate test measures for lab controls along with some procedural issues too.

Further, the report quoted observations such as procedures designed to prevent objectionable microorganisms were not followed. It also said that written stability programme did not include sample size based on statistical data.

Cleaning and maintenance of equipment did not see any written procedures being followed as well.

The stock has gained 13 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it has fallen a percent. At 09:34 hrs, the stock was quoting at Rs 648.05, down Rs 28.60, or 4.23 percent, on the BSE.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 09:37 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

