Sun Pharma falls 1% on USFDA observation for Baska facility

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries shares declined a percent intraday on Friday after the US health regulator issued one observation for company's Baska facility.

The stock was quoting at Rs 471.95, down Rs 2.40, or 0.51 percent on the BSE, at 12:06 hours IST.

The US Food and Drug Administration inspected company's Baska facility, in Gujarat, during January 28 to February 5, reports CNBC-TV18.

The health regulator issued one observation for the plant, the report said, adding one observation is related to failure to thoroughly review any unexplained discrepancy.