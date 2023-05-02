 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST

The US regulator is expected to state the concerns in a formal letter which is expected within the next 30 days.

Sun Pharma among top Nifty losers after US regulator puts partial clinical hold on Deuruxolitinib drug

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries fell over a percent on May 2 as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) put a partial clinical hold on its application for an experimental dermatological drug due to the potential of thrombotic events.

“Following a recent submission to the US FDA, we had a teleconference call with the agency, regarding a pulmonary embolism (Serious Adverse Events) occurring at the 12 mg BID dose in one of the long-term Open Label Extension (OLE) studies,” the company said in a regulatory filing. "As a result, the agency has placed the drug on partial clinical hold, due to the potential for thrombotic events," it added.

