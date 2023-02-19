Sun Pharma acquires minority stake in 2 medical devices companies: Check details here

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced the acquisition of minority stake in Agatsa Software Private Limited and Remidio Innovative Solutions Private Limited on February 18.

The pharma major will hold a 26.09 percent stake in Agatsa Software, an early-stage digital diagnostic devices company. In Remidio Innovative Solutions, a company that provides innovative products for early detection of eye diseases, Sun Pharma will be acquiring 27.39 percent.

Sun Pharma's minority stake acquisition in Agatsa Software will take place in two tranches for a total of Rs 30 crore and is expected to be completed by August 2023. Notably, Agatsa Software had a turnover of Rs 44 lakh in FY22.

Moneycontrol News