App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sugar stocks rally 3-19% on likely production shortfall, monsoon deficiency, export draft policy

Monsoon rains are crucial for farmers who plant cane as well as corn, cotton, rice and soybean in June and July

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sugar stocks gained strength, rallying 3-19 percent on June 27 ahead of likely shortfall in production amid drought like conditions in key states and ahead of measures in Union Budget scheduled to be announced on July 5.

Rajshree Sugars was the biggest gainer among them with 19 percent upside, followed by Balrampur Chini, Bajaj Hindusthan, Uttam Sugar, Ugar Sugar, Dalmia Sugar, Dhampur Sugar, Dwarikesh Sugar, Kothari Sugars, Sakthi Sugars, etc., which gained between 3-7 percent intraday.

ICRA Ratings told CNBC-TV18 that there could be shortfall in production in current season as drought like condition in Maharashtra and Karnataka is likely to impact sugarcane planted last year.

Close

Even in current season, which will start from October 2019 to September 2020, there is going to be shortfall in production as drought will impact ongoing sowing, the rating agency said.

related news

In addition, ICRA said as ethanol capacities are under implementation which are available from next season, there could be diversion of molasis to ethanol manufacturing which could impact sugar production.

With the government aiming to increase diversion of sugarcane towards ethanol, we may see higher loan allocation to sugar mills for production of ethanol, it added.

Hence, overall lower sugar production, monsoon deficiency in key areas and government considering export draft policy with respect to 5 million tonne etc are helping sugar stocks to trade higher.

Generally, sugar prices react to projected demand-supply as well as current demand-supply, which could also be reflected in sugar stocks now.

As Budget is going to be announced next week, CARE Ratings feels the government could continue to make allocations towards schemes for development of sugar industry and facilitation of export amid high inventory level. Further, the government is likely to extend the monthly buffer stock quota which is currently effective till June 2019.

The Minimum Selling Price (MSP) of sugar was revised from Rs 29 per kg to Rs 31 per kg in February 2019. Hence, the likelihood of any further upward revision of MSP is low, it said.

Meanwhile, monsoon rains have covered most parts of cane fields in Western India, Met Department said earlier this week. Hence, a shortfall in monsoon rains narrowed to 37 percent of the long-term average against 44 percent between June 1 and June 19, the office added.

Monsoon rains are crucial for farmers who plant cane as well as corn, cotton, rice and soybean in June and July.

Image27June2019

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 27, 2019 11:04 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.