Sugar stocks gain 3-5% after Cabinet hikes ethanol price by up to 25%

Sugar stocks saw some buying after Cabinet approved hike in ethanol price by up to 25 percent.

Stocks including Shree Renuka Sugars, Empee Sugars, Gayatri Sugars, Triveni Engineering, Praj Industries gained 3-5 percent.

Cabinet also approved new procurement policy to ensure minimum support price to farmers.

The reported hike in ethanol price by up to 25 percent is an excellent move by the government, ISMA (Indian Sugar Mills Association) told CNBC-TV18.

The move will attract many companies to divert sugar business to ethanol, Abinash Verma of ISMA further told the channel.

It will focus on crossing ethanol blending by 10% in coming years, which have already crossed 5 percent.

Verma also said that companies need to be compensated for loss from sugar business if they are diverted to ethanol. He expect lot of divergence from sugar businesses to ethanol and blending will reach to 10-15 percent in next 3 years.

Atul Chaturvedi, Executive Chairman of Shree Renuka Sugars told CNBC-TV18 that the move to increase prices of ethanol by 25 percent is a welcome one.

With the way crude prices are moving, going the ethanol route makes sense and around 0.7-1 mt of sugar may get used out of the excessive production, he said further.