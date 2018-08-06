Subros gains 4% as board to consider fund raising on August 9

A meeting of the board of directors of the company scheduled to be held on August 9 to discuss and evaluate raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares on preferential basis to one of the existing shareholder of the company.
Shares of Subros gained more than 4 percent intraday Monday as company is going to consider fund raising via issue of equity shares.
At 13:21 hrs Subros was quoting at Rs 337.50, up Rs 6.05, or 1.83 percent on the BSE.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 442 and 52-week low Rs 213 on 12 January, 2018 and 28 August, 2017, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 23.64 percent below its 52-week high and 58.45 percent above its 52-week low.Posted by Rakesh Patil