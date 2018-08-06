Subros gains 4% as board to consider fund raising on August 9

Shares of Subros gained more than 4 percent intraday Monday as company is going to consider fund raising via issue of equity shares.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company scheduled to be held on August 9 to discuss and evaluate raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares on preferential basis to one of the existing shareholder of the company.

At 13:21 hrs Subros was quoting at Rs 337.50, up Rs 6.05, or 1.83 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 442 and 52-week low Rs 213 on 12 January, 2018 and 28 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 23.64 percent below its 52-week high and 58.45 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil