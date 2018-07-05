Subex gains 9% on multi-million dollar contract win

Shares of Subex rose more than 9 percent intraday Thursday as company bagged multi-million dollar contract from Optus.

Optus is one of the largest telecom operators in Australia and a fully owned subsidiary of Singtel.

The company's ROC Network Asset Management will enable Optus to control all of its existing and new network investments through a well-defined network efficiency framework.

Vinod Kumar, CEO and MD of Subex, "We are excited to partner with Optus for enabling Subex's ROC Network Asset Management solution. "

"This win allow us to increase our footprint in Australian market and for our ROC Network Asset Management product, which is a testament to our Subex 3.0 startegy," he added.

At 13:15 hrs Subex was quoting at Rs 5.70, up Rs 0.27, or 4.97 percent.