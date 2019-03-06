Subex climbs 5% on 5-Year multi-million-dollar contract from Botswana Telecommunications

Subex shares were locked in 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 6.15 on Wednesday after the company signed a five-year multi-million-dollar deal with Botswana Telecommunications.

There were pending buy orders of 355,022 shares, with no sellers available on the BSE, at 12:46 hours IST.

As part of the deal, Subex will be implementing its integrated ROC Revenue Assurance and ROC Fraud Management Platform (iRAFM), along with its ROC Partner Settlement and ROC Route Optimization.

"This deal also marks the continuation of Subex and BTC's long-standing partnership which dates back to 2010," the telecom analytics solutions provider said.

Through the multi-solution deployment of iRAFM, the company said it would enable BTC with an out-of-the-box solution to combat prevalent frauds such as subscription fraud, internal fraud, premium rate service fraud (PRS Fraud), and international revenue share fraud (IRSF), amongst others.

The solution will also prevent losses through revenue leakage by providing a solution with capabilities to investigate, diagnose and recover any lost revenues, it added.