App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strong NDA govt at Centre may take Nifty to 13,000 in 2019: Prabhudas Lilladher

The economy is in a state of flux with liquidity being tight and the presence of considerable pressure on NBFC, housing, power generation and telecom sectors, said Sandip Raichura of Prabhudas Lilladher

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

We don’t rule out negative market reaction to a third front government backed by Congress. A strong NDA government can result in Nifty moving towards 13,000 in the course of the year, Sandip Raichura, CEO Retail, and Distribution, Prabhudas Lilladher, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpts:

Q: Where do you see Nifty heading after the election result?

A: The post-election scenario will depend on the government formed. We expect a strong market rally in case we have a strong NDA government or a UPA with strong congress as the core.

related news

However, we don’t rule out negative market reaction to a third front government backed by Congress. A strong NDA government can result in Nifty moving towards 13,000 in the course of the year.

Q: What sectors will come into focus depending on different parties/alliances forming the government?

A: Domestic consumption will remain the cornerstone of investments in the Indian market. Consumption, select financials, oil marketing companies, and niche engineering companies remain the best bet in the market.

However, due to the bounty of Rs 3.6 lakh crore under NYAY scheme of Congress, there could be a spurt in consumption demand that can significantly re-rate staples, light electrical and durable companies, home improvement and mass retailers.

However, such a scenario will have a severe impact on the economy and crowd out capex and impact investment in the economy.

Q: As a new government takes centrestage, should investors look at select mid and smallcaps for the next five years?

A: The economy is in a state of flux with liquidity being tight and the presence of considerable pressure on NBFC, housing, power generation and telecom sectors. We believe that real pain in the economy will take time to subside and the market may remain skewed in favour of largecaps. We would advise being extremely selective in smallcaps now.

 

Q: What are your top six picks that investors can look at for the next five years?

A: We are positive on HDFC Bank, Britannia, Titan, Jubilant Food, IGL and L&T Technology for long term.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 22, 2019 11:05 am

tags #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood review round-up: Quentin Tarantino wins ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and team jet off to England

Inshallah: Salman Khan feels he is a 'bundle of talent' in front of 'g ...

Jyotiraditya Scindia is a 'proud father' as son Mahanaryaman Scindia g ...

Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor oozes sensuality in a white Ralph and Russo ...

Street Dancer: A bare-bodied Varun Dhawan gives a sneak peek into the ...

Bharat: Salman Khan wants National Award for Katrina Kaif and not for ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Sunny Deol seems to feel the election heat

Jet Airways Shares Jump Over 8 Percent on Hinduja Stake Buy Buzz

ICC World Cup 2019 | Stokes Will be Our Biggest Key Player: Buttler

'I am Confused': Dissent in Congress Over EVM Tampering as Karnataka M ...

Asha Negi isn’t Too Keen on Working Again with Boyfriend Rithvik Dha ...

22-year-old Man Kills Father, Then Chops Body for Disposal in East Del ...

'Constitutional Travesty': EC Wants to Set New Precedent of 'Dark Secr ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: India Knocked Out from Group Stage After 3-0 Loss t ...

Fool of Low IQ: North Korea State Media Hits Out at 'Imbecile' Joe Bid ...

Iker Casillas' Wife Reveals She Has Ovarian Cancer 3 Weeks after His H ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty holds 11,700 ahead of ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Brokerages bullish on Tech Mahindra post Q4 results

DLF shares surge on robust Q4 earnings

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Murder of PDP's Mohammad Jamal Bhat allegedly ...

Two French families who lost kin in Ethiopian Airlines crash sue Boein ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

DHFL is no IL&FS yet, but it isn’t far from getting there unless a S ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Apple updates MacBook Pro lineup with new keyboard, 9th Gen Intel proc ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.