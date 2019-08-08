App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strong debut: Affle India begins Day 1 at Rs 926, up 24% over issue price

The IPO, which was opened during July 29-31, was subscribed 86.49 times on strong response from across investors categories.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Affle India, whose initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 86.49 times, had a strong listing on August 8. The stock opened at Rs 926 on the National Stock Exchange, 24 percent higher than its issue price of Rs 745.

On the BSE, it opened with a premium of 24.8 percent at Rs 929.90. It was trading at Rs 945.95, up 26.97 percent at 1002 hours IST.

In terms of volumes, it traded with 31.17 lakh shares on the NSE and 2.67 lakh shares on BSE.

The issue, which opened during July 29-31, consisted of a fresh issue of Rs 90 crore and an offer for sale of 49,53,020 equity shares. The price range for the public offer was at Rs 740-745 per share.

Affle India is a decade-old global technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer acquisitions, engagements and transactions through relevant mobile advertising.

The platform is used by (B2C) companies across industries, including e-commerce, fin-tech, telecom, media, retail and FMCG companies, both directly and indirectly through their advertising agencies.

Microsoft has a 6.48 percent stake in the Singapore-based Affle Holdings.

 

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 10:12 am

tags #Affle India #IPO - New Listings

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

