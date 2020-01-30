App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strides Pharma share price up 7% after consolidated profit surges to Rs 101 crore

Revenue was up 28 percent at Rs 735.3 crore versus Rs 573.8 crore, YoY while EBITDA jumped 184 percent to Rs 185.1 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Strides Pharma Science share price spiked more than 7 percent after the company posted strong set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2019, with the profit rising 358 percent on year-on-year basis.

Its consolidated adjusted profit was Rs 101.7 crore against Rs 22.2 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s revenue was up 28 percent at Rs 735.3 crore versus Rs 573.8 crore, YoY. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were up 184 percent at Rs 185.1 crore against Rs 65 crore, while margin was up at 25.2 percent against 11.3 percent, YoY.

Close

The company’s board allotted 12,638 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to the eligible employees, who exercised their stock options under Strides ESOP 2015 and Strides ESOP 2016.

related news

The pharma company received a tentative nod from the US health regulator for triamcinolone acetonide ointment used in the treatment of various skin conditions.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, “Its step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd, Singapore, has received tentative approval for triamcinolone acetonide ointment USP, 0.05 per cent from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA)”.

The stock price has risen over 36 percent in the last six months and was quoting at Rs 481.50, up Rs 34.60, or 7.74 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 484.65 and an intraday low of Rs 442.20.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 30, 2020 11:01 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Strides Pharma

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.