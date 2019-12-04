Strides Pharma share price rises on USFDA nod for Diclofenac Capsules

After six consecutive sessions of losses, shares of Strides Pharma Science climbed over a percent in morning trade on BSE on December 4 after the company's subsidiary received tentative approval from the USFDA for Diclofenac Potassium Softgel Capsules.

Strides Pharma Science Limited on December 4 announced that its "step‐down wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Limited, Singapore, has received tentative approval for Diclofenac Potassium Softgel Capsules, 25 mg from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA)."

The product is a generic version of Zipsor Capsules, 25 mg, of Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.

Diclofenac Potassium Softgel Capsule is a nonsteroidal anti‐inflammatory drug used to relieve pain and swelling from various mild to moderate painful conditions. It is used to treat muscle aches, backaches, dental pain, menstrual cramps, and sports injuries.