App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2019 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strides Pharma share price rises on USFDA nod for Diclofenac Capsules

Diclofenac Potassium Softgel Capsule is a nonsteroidal anti‐inflammatory drug used to relieve pain and swelling from various mild to moderate painful conditions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

After six consecutive sessions of losses, shares of Strides Pharma Science climbed over a percent in morning trade on BSE on December 4 after the company's subsidiary received tentative approval from the USFDA for Diclofenac Potassium Softgel Capsules.

Strides Pharma Science Limited on December 4 announced that its "step‐down wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Limited, Singapore, has received tentative approval for Diclofenac Potassium Softgel Capsules, 25 mg from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA)."

The product is a generic version of Zipsor Capsules, 25 mg, of Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.

Close

Diclofenac Potassium Softgel Capsule is a nonsteroidal anti‐inflammatory drug used to relieve pain and swelling from various mild to moderate painful conditions. It is used to treat muscle aches, backaches, dental pain, menstrual cramps, and sports injuries.

related news

Strides is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bangalore, India. Around 11 hours IST, shares of the company traded 1.35 percent higher at Rs 382.25 on BSE.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 4, 2019 11:20 am

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #markets #stocks #Strides Pharma Science

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.