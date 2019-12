Strides Pharma share price rises on USFDA nod for Diclofenac Capsules

After six consecutive sessions of losses, shares of Strides Pharma Science climbed over a percent in morning trade on BSE on December 4 after the company's subsidiary received tentative approval from the USFDA for Diclofenac Potassium Softgel Capsules.

Strides Pharma Science Limited on December 4 announced that its "step‐down wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Limited, Singapore, has received tentative approval for Diclofenac Potassium Softgel Capsules, 25 mg from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA)."

The product is a generic version of Zipsor Capsules, 25 mg, of Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.

Diclofenac Potassium Softgel Capsule is a nonsteroidal anti‐inflammatory drug used to relieve pain and swelling from various mild to moderate painful conditions. It is used to treat muscle aches, backaches, dental pain, menstrual cramps, and sports injuries.

Strides is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bangalore, India. Around 11 hours IST, shares of the company traded 1.35 percent higher at Rs 382.25 on BSE. Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.