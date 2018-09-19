App
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strides Pharma Science plunges 5% after 3 observations from USFDA for Bangalore unit

The company believes that the observations are not material in nature and we have already responded to the USFDA.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Strides Pharma Science plunged 5.6 percent intraday Wednesday after company received three observations from the USFDA.

The formulations facility in Bangalore recently underwent pre- approval product inspection by the USFDA. The inspection ended on August 25, 2018 and the company has been issued a Form 483 with 3 observations.

The company believes that the observations are not material in nature and we have already responded to the USFDA.

The company has recently (post completion of the inspection) received a product approval for Potassium Chloride Extended release tablets from this facility.

At 11:18 hrs Strides Pharma Science was quoting at Rs 475.35, down Rs 23.75, or 4.76 percent on the BSE.

The share declined 52 percent in the last 1 year.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 11:26 am

