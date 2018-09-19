Strides Pharma Science plunges 5% after 3 observations from USFDA for Bangalore unit

The company believes that the observations are not material in nature and we have already responded to the USFDA.
Shares of Strides Pharma Science plunged 5.6 percent intraday Wednesday after company received three observations from the USFDA.
The formulations facility in Bangalore recently underwent pre- approval product inspection by the USFDA. The inspection ended on August 25, 2018 and the company has been issued a Form 483 with 3 observations.
The company believes that the observations are not material in nature and we have already responded to the USFDA.
The company has recently (post completion of the inspection) received a product approval for Potassium Chloride Extended release tablets from this facility.
At 11:18 hrs Strides Pharma Science was quoting at Rs 475.35, down Rs 23.75, or 4.76 percent on the BSE.
The share declined 52 percent in the last 1 year.Posted by Rakesh Patil