Strides Pharma Science gains 5% on USFDA nod for two ANDAs

Shares of Strides Pharma Science gained 5 percent intraday Thursday as company received acceptance from USFDA for two key ANDAs under newly introduced Competitive Generic Therapy.

The company's step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Singapore, received ANDA acceptable for filing correspondence from the USFDA for two key ANDAs that met the prioritization factors as a potential First Generic with a 10-month GDUFA II review goal date.

As per IQVIA MAT data, the US market for these products cumulatively is USD 550 million.

If Strides is the first approved applicant with such competitive generic therapies, these products could be eligible for a potential 180-day CGT exclusivity, which functions in a similar manner to the Patent Challenge exclusivity for ANDAs.

At 10:50 hrs Strides Pharma Science was quoting at Rs 476.85, up Rs 9.75, or 2.09 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil