you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 01:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strides Pharma Science gains 5% on USFDA nod for skin ointment

According to IQVIA MAT data, the US market for Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment is approximately $15 million.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Strides Pharma Science rallied 5.4 percent intraday on June 2 after getting approval from the US health regulator for its skin ointment.

Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment is indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid responsive dermatoses.

Strides Pharma in its June 2 BSE filing said its step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte, Singapore, has received approval for Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment USP, 0.05 percent from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).

The product is part of the niche and small volume product portfolio with limited competition in the US market, it added.

According to IQVIA MAT data, the US market for Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment is approximately $15 million.

"The product will be manufactured at the flagship facility at Bangalore and will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc in the US market," Strides said.

The company has 124 cumulative ANDA filings with USFDA of which 86 ANDAs have been approved and 38 are pending approval, it added.

The stock was trading at Rs 412.45, up 3.22 percent on the BSE at 13:24 hours IST.

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 01:46 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Strides Pharma Science

