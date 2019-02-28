App
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strides Pharma Science gains 2% after promoter releases pledge on shares

After released a pledge on 10 lakh shares, promoter shareholding that pledged with lenders stood at 69.76 lakh shares or 7.79 percent out of total promoter holding of 2.79 crore shares or 31.24 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Strides Pharma Science shares gained 2 percent intraday Thursday after promoter released a pledge on shares on February 21.

Promoter entity Abusha Investment & Manangement Services LLP had pledged its entire shareholding of 12.81 lakh shares or 1.43 percent of total paid-up equity and made personal borrowings.

It informed exchanges that it released 10 lakh shares pledged with Axis Finance Limited on February 21 while the rest 2.81 lakh shares (0.31 percent) are still pledged with lender.

After released a pledge on 10 lakh shares, promoter shareholding that pledged with lenders stood at 69.76 lakh shares or 7.79 percent out of total promoter holding of 2.79 crore shares or 31.24 percent.

At 11:50 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 421.10, up Rs 6.50, or 1.57 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 12:09 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Strides Pharma Science

