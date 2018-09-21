Strides Pharma jumps 3.5% after nod for Australian subsidiary merger

Shares of Strides Pharma gained about 3.5 percent in the opening trade on Friday as Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) cleared the merger of Arrow Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Strides Pharma Science and Apotex Australia.

At 0947 hours, the stock was quoting at Rs 507.7, up 3.65 perecnt from previous day’s close.

The company on Thursday informed the exchanges that ACCC would not contest the merger of two companies.

“The transaction remains subject to the conclusion of definitive agreements, Board approval and the satisfaction of certain other conditions, including approval from the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board,” the company added in its exchange filing.

Arrow Pharmaceuticals imports and distributes generic prescription and over-the-counter drugs to hospitals and pharmacies. Apotex is also involved in a similar business.