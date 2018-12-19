App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2018 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Strides Pharma gains 3% as co to receive $42 mn from Agila transaction

Strides will receive around $42 million towards full and final release of the General Claims Escrow immediately.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Strides Pharma Science shares advanced 3 percent in morning on Wednesday as the company is going to receive $42 million from Agila transaction.

The company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Asia Pte Ltd completed the sale to Mylan Laboratories Limited and Mylan Institutional Inc of Agila Specialties Private Limited and Agila Specialties Global Pte Limited respectively. The transaction was pursuant to Sale and Purchase Agreements effective as of February 27, 2013 on December 04, 2013.

Mylan made claims against the General Claims Escrow which included a third-party claim that was subject to resolution under international arbitration.

The claims in that arbitration were rejected in their entirety, said the company. Hence, Strides will receive around $42 million towards full and final release of the General Claims Escrow immediately.

At 10:14 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 474.50, up Rs 2.25, or 0.48 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Dec 19, 2018 10:25 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Strides Pharma Science

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.