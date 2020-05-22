App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 08:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Strict surveillance measures to tackle market volatility to continue until June 25: SEBI

The measures, which came into effect from March 23, will continue to be in force till June 25, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a statement.

PTI

Regulator Sebi on Friday said stricter surveillance measures to tackle market volatility amid coronavirus pandemic will continue till June 25. Besides, ensuring orderly trading and settlement, these steps are aimed at effective risk management, price discovery and maintenance of market integrity.

The measures, which came into effect from March 23, will continue to be in force till June 25, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a statement.

Earlier these steps were in place for a month, subsequently, the deadline of these measures was extended till May 28 and now it has been further extended.

Close

"As the stock markets (both domestic and global) are expected to be volatile in the near future, keeping in view the objective of ensuring orderly trading and settlement, effective risk management, price discovery and maintenance of market integrity, it has been decided that the measures implemented since March 23, 2020 will continue to be in force till June 25, 2020," the regulator said.

related news

Sebi had introduced various regulatory measures to deal with market volatility.

These measures included revision in Market Wide Position Limit (MWPL). For stocks in F&O segment meeting certain criteria, Market Wide Position Limit was revised to 50 per cent of the existing levels. The margin for stocks meeting specific criteria would be increased, apart from having revised position limits in equity index derivatives (futures and options).

Dynamic price bands for F&O stocks could be flexed only after a cooling-off period of 15 minutes from the time of meeting the existing criteria specified by stock exchanges for flexing.

Sebi said these regulatory measures were introduced in view of the uncertainty observed in the recent past owing to concerns relating to COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant fear of economic slowdown.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 22, 2020 08:14 pm

tags #Business #Market news #SEBI

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0 | Here is a list of essential medical gadgets to have at home

Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0 | Here is a list of essential medical gadgets to have at home

Coronavirus wrap May 22: RBI slashes repo rate by 40 bps; BMC allows home delivery of liquor in Mumbai

Coronavirus wrap May 22: RBI slashes repo rate by 40 bps; BMC allows home delivery of liquor in Mumbai

With remote work plan, Facebook dashes hopes of paycheck arbitrage

With remote work plan, Facebook dashes hopes of paycheck arbitrage

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.