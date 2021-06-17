business Street bets on revenge spending; Here are the stocks to watch out for Easing of daily COVID cases to less than 1,00,000 levels is one of the key factors driving the massive rally in equities, which pushed the markets to new record highs. And it's not just the benchmarks, but even consumption-driven stocks and indices which are making fresh highs. With cities opening up, people stepping out and e-commerce sites offering deals, an increasing number of consumers are ready to “revenge shop”, and the street is betting on anticipated flood of post-lockdown purchases to make up for months of inactivity.