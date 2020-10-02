Strategy: Support for Nifty seen at 11,200; deploy Bear Put Spread on Bank Nifty

After large whipsaw moves in the previous week, the Indian market registered a turnaround this week.

The Nifty50 managed to post 5.6 percent gains during the week, as long gamma and short vega positions remained in favour of options traders.

Indian markets remained resilient as it held up even on major correction days seen in global markets. Sharp correction on India VIX indicates that bulls now have an upper hand.

For the coming week, we expect the market to find a strong support near the 11,200 mark while the supply zone is likely to kick from 11,600 on the Nifty.

BankNifty gained 8.6 percent on a weekly basis as large gains were seen on select heavyweight banking names like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank. Reduction in futures aggregate OI indicates heavy short covering.

Traders should remain vigilant of volatility which is likely to continue in banking stocks amid the unwinding of OI. Any counter-trend moves towards 22,600 to 22,800 range is likely to lighten the positions.

However, compulsive index traders should use Bear Put Spread on Bank Nifty from any rise from current levels next week. BankNifty to Nifty ratio reverted from the crucial support zone of 1.9x levels.

Highlights for the October series start are:

a) FII’s net long index put positioning reduced significantly since the start of the October series.b) Massive cash-based selling continued.c) India VIX collapsed towards 18.5 levels down sharply week-on-week.

d) Strong comeback of the global dollar index back above 94 mark resulted in underperformance of commodity stocks.

On the stock futures front, the massive buildup was seen on select auto stocks like Bajaj Auto amid a huge jump on volumes. The stock may face overhead resistance near the Rs 3,100 mark, and any sustained move above it is likely to provide further impetus on the up move.

Metals stocks saw short-covering during the week and are likely to face hurdle on the upside. Traders should use the rally to liquidate longs and create further shorts.

Banking stocks will be the key for the next directional move on the index as we expect rallies likely to be sold in BankNifty in the coming days.