Strategy Augmentation is one technique that can augment your returns

By Shubham Agarwal

One of the finest ways to optimize the non-linearity of Option pay-off is with the use of Option combinations.

Most of the Option traders are using standard combinations like Bull Call Spread/Bull Put Spread where we buy a Call/Put and sell a higher Call/lower Put.

The area of discussion still remains these combinations but we will discuss the utility that would circle around staggered execution of the same.

Now let us take a simple example of a Bull Call Spread where we Buy a Call and Sell a Higher Strike Call. The point that I want to drive is that instead of creating both positions simultaneously we create it at two different points in time.

Not that none of us has resorted to it yet. Many Option traders use this as a remedy of last resort. Meaning, we bought a Call and the view goes wrong we end up creating a loss-making position so instead of squaring it up, an exit strategy is used is to Sell a higher strike Call.

This will salvage a part of a premium on the table right now at the cost of margin deployment and yet keep the position in place but with profit potential capped to the Short Call strike.

However, we are not discussing these alterations or if may say augmentation. There are situations where a Capped Positional Trade is what we want to execute but not right away. Let us understand with a simple example.

Let us say we spot a stock. The stock is in momentum and created a trigger for a fresh move. Now, our forecast of the move is such that in all practicality it will take a few days to materialize. Let us say a head room of 10 percent. So the ideal strategy is Bull Call Spread.

But, considering the price movement right now, an entry in a Single Call would be more beneficial looking at the fury at the prices.

In this situation Preconceived Staggered Execution becomes handy. In an attempt to do this Systematic Strategy Augmentation. We decide to need to decide on Action Points and Action Plan, considering the god, bad and ugly scenarios possible.

So, at 100 if we have a forecast of price action till 110. First action point would be 100 and the action would be to Buy 100 Call. Now, since the stock is in momentum, we may decide to delay the execution of a 110 Call Sell.

So, for the second action, we decide the action points. Let us say those action points are 102 and 99. Considering the set-up these are two action price points in place either one of them is hit we will Short 110 Call.

I have been practicing this for some time now. One way I have been using this staggered execution is by creating a spread only in momentum.

Meaning, Buy a Call if does seem approaching target, review if we feel there is a potential, Short a Higher Call instead of Booking current the position. If things do not work out clear the current position.

Either way, I believe Strategy Augmentation is one technique that can augment your returns especially in stocks where momentum materializes.

(The author is CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Private Limited.)