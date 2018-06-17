Stocks which are hitting 52-week highs likely to outperform once Nifty reclaims 11K

We advise investors to hold stocks which are hitting 52-week highs till Nifty trades above 10,700-10,600 level as momentum will continue on the upside in these stocks if Nifty holds above 10,700 level, Rajesh Palviya – Head-Technical & Derivatives, Axis Securities, said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

A: On the weekly chart, the index formed a "Doji" candlestick formation indicating indecisiveness amongst market participants regarding the direction. For the past eight consecutive weeks, the index has been consolidating within 10,830-10,550 levels representing a short-term sideways trend.

The index is moving in a Higher Top and Higher Bottom formation on the weekly chart indicating a positive bias. The chart pattern suggests that if Nifty crosses and sustains above 10,830 level it would witness buying which would lead the index towards 10,900-10,950 levels.

However, if index breaks below 10,700 level, it would witness selling which would take the index towards 10,600-10,550. On the monthly chart, Nifty is in the process of forming an inside bullish candle 10,935 level is likely to act as a stiff hurdle.

If Nifty manages to cross 10,935 level on the monthly closing basis then it could scale up towards 11,000-11,100 levels in the short-term. On the downside 10,500 is likely to act as strong support for any corrective action in short term.

A: The base at the start of the June Series was at 10500 PE and 10400 PE on the lower end of the range while on the higher end it was at 10800 CE and 11000 CE.

As the June series progressed, Nifty has seen a positive shift in the base with 10,700 level now standing as a strong support and first resistance stands at 10,900 level followed by 11,000.

Also, PCR OI for the 3-month expiry has moved up from 0.90 from the start of the expiry to 1.24 currently indicating limitations to the rally on the upside.

If we also look at the Implied Volatility front then also we see Volatility of calls at 10,700 and 10,600 are in the range of 12-13 percent while 11,000 and 10,900 calls volatility is in the range of 9-10 percent indicating a spread of 2% between the CE and PE which historically is near 1 percent also indicating that upside will be limited.

If Nifty crosses 10,900 levels then short covering can pull the indices to the 11,000 mark.

A: In recent past, the market breadth has improved quite significantly indicating increased market participation. We advise one to hold stocks which are hitting 52-week highs till Nifty trades above 10,700-10,600 level as momentum will continue on the upside in these stocks if Nifty holds above 10,700 level. Once Nifty reclaim above 11,000 level we may see outperformance in these stocks.A: In recent past, accumulation and buying interest at lower levels has been seen in some quality midcap and smallcap stocks.

We believe that stocks with good fundamentals backed by a good set of number in Q4FY18 results would continue to rally as the benchmark index is in bullish zone. However one should book some profits in stocks which are moved 20-30% higher from their recent lows.

A: Here is a list of top three stock which could give 2-8 percent return in the next 1 month:

CDSL: Buy| CMP: Rs 294| Target: Rs 308-320| Stop loss: Rs 278| Return 8.8%

With current week's 5 percent gains the stock has decisively broken out its five weeks consolidation range (290-265) on closing basis indicating a shift of short-term trend to upward. This breakout is accompanied with high volumes indicating increased participation on the rally.

The stock has also broken out past six months downward sloping "Trendline" breakout at 283 levels which reconfirms bullish sentiments in near term. Currently, the stock is well placed above its 20 and 50 days SMA which signals positive bias ahead.

The strength indicator - RSI is placed above its reference line on the daily and weekly chart which interprets rising strength on the rally.

Buying Range: Rs 294-290

Apollo Hospitals Ltd: Buy| CMP: Rs 1,038| Target: Rs 1064-1082| Stop loss: Rs 980| Returm 8.8%

On the daily chart, the stock has observed an "Inverse Head & Shoulder" - a short-term trend reversal pattern breakout at Rs 1,025 level on a closing basis. This breakout is supported with huge volumes indicating strength ahead.

The stock is sustaining above its 20 and 50-day SMA which supports bullish sentiments ahead. On the weekly chart, the stock has observed rising volumes which signal increased participation for short to medium term.

Daily as well as weekly indicators - RSI and Stochastic both are in positive territory which supports buying momentum to continue ahead.

Buying Range: Rs 1,030-1,010

Piramal Enterprises Ltd: Buy| CMP: Rs 2,502| Target: Rs 2,535-2,560| Stop loss: Rs 2,420| Return 2%

Since May 2018 the stock was under consolidation in the range of Rs 2,470-2,300 levels however with Fridays 3% gains decisively broken out this range around 2470 levels on closing basis. This breakout has observed along with sharp volume spurt which signals strength ahead.

On weekly chart stocks stock gained buying momentum from its earlier major support zone of 2286 levels which remains a crucial support zone in near term. On the daily chart stock is well placed above its 20 and 50 day SMA which supports bullish sentiments ahead.

The weekly indicators - RSI and Stochastic both are in positive territory which supports buying momentum to continue ahead.

Buying Range: Rs 2,480-2,460

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.