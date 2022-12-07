 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stocks waver on Wall Street following a 4-day losing streak

Associated Press
Dec 07, 2022 / 10:41 PM IST

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 10:14 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26 points, or 0.1%, to 33,627 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.5%.

Representative Image

Stocks wavered between small gains and losses on Wall Street Wednesday, leaving prospects uncertain for the market to break a four-day losing streak.

Every major index is on track for weekly losses.

Treasury yields fell significantly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 3.44% from 3.53% late Tuesday.

Investors have been dealing with a relative lack of news ahead of updates on inflation and consumer sentiment later this week and the Federal Reserve's meeting next week.

China rolled back more of its strict COVID-19 rules that have hindered that nation's economy and added more uncertainty to global supply chains.