Stocks trade higher as BJP looks set to form government in Gujarat

Moneycontrol News
Mumbai / Dec 08, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST

The domestic equity market rose on December 8 after initial leads showed that the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was likely to form the government in Gujarat, brightening the prospects of the party retaining its power at the Centre in 2024.

BJP was seen leading on 146 out of 182 seats in Gujarat, comfortably above the halfway mark. Congress was leading on 22 seats in the state while Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was leading on nine seats, data on CNN News 18 showed.

The incumbent BJP appeared to form government in the Gujarat assembly with the highest seat-share since the 2002 elections, when the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the party’s chief minister candidate.

At 10:20 am, the Nifty 50 index was 0.2 percent or 45 points at 18,605, while the BSE-Sensex was at 65,569 points, up 0.3 percent or 158 points.

A landslide victory in PM Modi’s home state of Gujarat would further re-affirm the market’s confidence of continuity of the current regime of BJP at the Centre after the General Elections in 2024, dealers said.