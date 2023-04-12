 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stocks take comfort from modest US inflation rise, dollar falls

Reuters
Apr 12, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST

U.S. stock futures pointed to a positive open for Wall Street shares, while the dollar fell against other major currencies after data showed the U.S. consumer price index rose 5% — the smallest year-on-year gain since May 2021.

World stocks and government bonds rallied on Wednesday after data showing headline U.S. inflation eased last month slightly tempered expectations for another rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

Money markets trimmed expectations for a May Fed rate hike, pricing in a roughly 67% chance of a move, versus around 75% just before the data.

With core CPI, excluding volatile food and energy components, rising 5.6% after a 5.5% rise in February, markets were still leaving towards further tightening.