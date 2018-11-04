These 30 stocks surged 20-280% in Samvat 2074, do you own any?

Bulls remained in power on Dalal Street in Samvat 2074 as the BSE Sensex rallied 8 percent amid hardening interest rates, liquidity crisis in NBFCs, trade tensions between the US and China, and volatility in rupee and crude oil prices. The rally was driven by earnings recovery and an economic growth.

The BSE Largecap index gained over 3 percent, but the same was not the case with broader markets as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 7 percent and 15 percent respectively. The major cause of selling pressure was their stellar performance in the previous year which increased valuations.

The coming Samvat 2075 is expected to be volatile due to state and general elections, experts said, adding the move on either side will largely be dependent upon next government at the Centre and progress in earnings and economy amid rising interest cost.

"With regards to Samvat 2075, we expect market to be rangebound due to upcoming state elections and general elections in May 2019. No one can predict the outcome of elections but for an investor, the strategy should be to accumulate companies which have a sustainable robust business model with good ethical management having a clear-cut strategy for the future and focused on execution," Akash Jain of Ajcon Global said.

He believes that equity is a great asset class and the current downturn is the best friend of a true investor.

More than 40 percent stocks under BSE Largecap index gave positive returns in Samvat 2074, which include software, consumer and banks stocks largely due to earnings growth, normal monsoon, rupee weakness and stability in asset quality.

Top 10 stocks among those rallied between 20-50 percent. They include Tech Mahindra, TCS, Titan Company, Infosys, Nestle India, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance and Pidilite Industries.

However, top 10 stocks which have lost 28-56 percent from last Diwali to this Diwali are Tata Motors, Vodafone Idea, Punjab National Bank, Bharti Infratel, Yes Bank, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, Power Finance Corporation and Eicher Motors.

The reasons for sharp fall in above stocks were pricing competition, global environment, weak corporate governance and high valuation.

Among midcaps too, more than 40 percent stocks ended Samvat 2074 on a strong note by showing healthy 40-70 percent return, which include Adani Power, Divis Laboratories, Biocon, Page Industries, United Breweries, Mphasis, GSK Consumer, 3M India, Adani Enterprises and JSW Steel.

However, the sharp fall seen in top 10 stocks during the same period were Vakrangee, Central Bank of India, Reliance Capital, NBCC (India), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, HUDCO, Bharat Electronics, Union Bank of India, Bank Of India and IDFC Bank.

Asset quality concerns, weak corporate governance were some of the key reasons attributed to the correction.

Such a sharp correction is a good opportunity to accumulate not all but quality stocks which have strong earnings growth going ahead and favourable demand environment, experts said.

"Current volatility should be used as an opportunity to accumulate fundamentally strong stocks for long term. We remain positive on domestic consumption, IT and select private sector banks. We have a cautious view on NBFCs, Pharma, Auto and Oil marketing companies," Prabhudas Lilladher said.

Nalanda Research also advised investors to pick up companies backed by good management, sustainable business model and good earnings growth momentum.

It believes India will remain an attractive investment destination with higher GDP growth, consumer spending, rural pickup and infrastructure growth.

The advance-decline ratio in smallcap stocks was 1:5 (i.e. one share gained for every five shares fell), which is very bad compared to largecaps and midcaps.

Top 10 stocks among smallcaps which turned multi-baggers in Samvat 2074 were Electrosteel Steels, HEG, Excel Industries, Soril Infra Resources, Merck, Excel Crop Care, NELCO, Infinite Computer, Graphite India and West Coast Paper.

Key factors for their stellar returns were strong demand environment and earnings growth.

The 10 biggest losers among smallcaps, which lost 90-100 percent, were Gitanjali Gems, Diamond Power, Kwality, Pincon Spirit, JBF Industries, Vakrangee, KSK Energy Ventures, SRS Real Infra, Shilpi Cable Tech and SRS.

Apart from the reasons mentioned above for stocks' underperformance, another reason was that exchanges added some of these stocks in its ASM (Additional Surveillance Measure) list.

In order to enhance market integrity and safeguard interest of investors, SEBI and Exchanges introduced Additional Surveillance Measures (ASM) on securities on top of already having various enhanced pre-emptive surveillance measures.