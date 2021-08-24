MARKET NEWS

English
Stocks start higher on Wall Street, hovering near records

The benchmark index was up 0.1%, trading just above the record closing high it reached early last week.

Associated Press
August 24, 2021 / 07:28 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Wall Street indexes are hovering around record levels in early trading Tuesday as energy companies again took the lead.

Oil and gas producers were the best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 in the early going as energy prices moved higher again, pulling out of a recent slump.

The benchmark index was up 0.1%, trading just above the record closing high it reached early last week. Small-company stocks did better than the rest of the market, climbing 0.5%.

Best Buy jumped 6.6% after reporting results that were better than analysts were expecting. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.27%.
