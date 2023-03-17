 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stocks slip as worries worsen about banks, still up for week

Associated Press
Mar 17, 2023 / 08:37 PM IST

The S&P 500 was 0.4 percent lower in early trading, cutting into its gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 229 points, or 0.7 percent, at 32,017, as of 9:45 am. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.2 percent lower.

Stocks are slipping on Wall Street on Friday as worries worsen about the banking industry and a week of turmoil nears its close.

This week has been a whipsaw for markets around the world as worries rise about the banking industry following the second-and third-largest US bank failures in history. Just a day earlier, markets rallied in relief after two banks on both sides of the Atlantic tapped into tens of billions of dollars of cash to bolster their finances.

But on Friday, some of the hope was washing out, and the pair were back to falling. In Switzerland, Credit Suisse shares dropped 8.5 percent. On Wall Street, shares of First Republic Bank sank nearly 20 percent and were on their way to a 66 percent plunge for the week.