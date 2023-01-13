 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Stocks rise, dollar stumbles after US inflation data

Reuters
Jan 13, 2023 / 06:08 AM IST

U.S consumer prices fell in December for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years as prices fell for gasoline and other goods, suggesting inflation was on a sustained downward trend.

Representative Image

A gauge of global stocks climbed on Thursday while longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar fell after a reading of consumer prices fed expectations the Federal Reserve may have leeway to scale back the size of future interest rate hikes.

U.S consumer prices fell in December for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years as prices fell for gasoline and other goods, suggesting inflation was on a sustained downward trend.

Still, a separate reading on the labor market showed weekly initial jobless claims came in at 205,000, below expectations of 215,000. Many market participants are looking for signs of weakness in the labor market as a signal of slowing inflation.

On Wall Street, equities were choppy after the data, with the S&P 500 falling as much as 0.8% and then rebounding. Friday will bring results from a number of big U.S. banks, kicking off the fourth-quarter earnings season for S&P 500 companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 216.96 points, or 0.64%, to 34,189.97, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 13.56 points, or 0.34%, to 3,983.17 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 69.43 points, or 0.64%, to 11,001.11.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.63%, closing at its highest level since April 29, and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS) gained 0.80% to notch a fifth straight session of gains, its longest streak since August.