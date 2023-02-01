 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stocks rise, dollar retreats ahead of Fed decision

Reuters
Feb 01, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST

US benchmark indices rallied and bond prices rose, while the dollar eased overnight when the Fed's preferred wages gauge, the U.S. employment cost index, showed a 1% rise last quarter, its smallest increase in a year.

Global stocks rose on Wednesday as signs of slowing U.S. wage growth supported expectations the Federal Reserve could signal an end to interest-rate hikes at its meeting later on.

The MSCI All-World index was last up 0.2% on the day, having ended January with a 7% gain, thanks in large part to investors growing more optimistic about the outlook for global inflation and interest rates.

The Fed will announce its rate decision at 1900 GMT, followed by a news conference with Chair Jerome Powell.