    Stocks rise, dollar retreats ahead of Fed decision

    US benchmark indices rallied and bond prices rose, while the dollar eased overnight when the Fed's preferred wages gauge, the U.S. employment cost index, showed a 1% rise last quarter, its smallest increase in a year.

    Reuters
    February 01, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST

    Global stocks rose on Wednesday as signs of slowing U.S. wage growth supported expectations the Federal Reserve could signal an end to interest-rate hikes at its meeting later on.

    US benchmark indices rallied and bond prices rose, while the dollar eased overnight when the Fed's preferred wages gauge, the U.S. employment cost index, showed a 1% rise last quarter, its smallest increase in a year.

    The MSCI All-World index was last up 0.2% on the day, having ended January with a 7% gain, thanks in large part to investors growing more optimistic about the outlook for global inflation and interest rates.

    The Fed will announce its rate decision at 1900 GMT, followed by a news conference with Chair Jerome Powell.