Stocks rise at Wall Street’s open, ahead of abbreviated day

U.S. stocks are ticking higher at the start of trading on Thursday. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% after the first few minutes, led by tech stocks.

Trading will end early in the afternoon, with Wall Street closing shop at 1 pm Eastern time.

Markets will also be closed Friday for Christmas, and Thursday’s holiday-shortened session will likely have low trading volumes.

Stock markets are also muted in Europe, while Asian indexes were mostly higher.

The S&P 500 is on track for a slight drop for the week. It’s been mostly dipping since setting a record last week.