Stocks rally, oil steadies on China action, Ukraine hopes

Fresh blasts hit Kyiv on Wednesday while Ukraine refused to surrender and rejected a Russian proposal for the country to become a neutral state comparable to Sweden and Austria.

Eurozone markets jumped, with Frankfurt up 2.8 percent in afternoon trading while Paris soared more than three percent. London's FTSE 100 rose by 1.4 percent.

Wall Street was higher in early deals, with the Dow Jones Industrial up 1.3 percent, the S&P 500 rising 1.6 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surging by more than two percent.

Elsewhere, oil prices rose by more than one percent after slumping under $100 per barrel Tuesday.

Fresh Covid lockdowns in China have triggered demand concerns for the world's biggest importer of the commodity.

Hopes for an Iran nuclear deal -- which could see the country restart oil exports -- have additionally weighed on prices, as have signs that Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks are slowly progressing.

Trading in nickel resumed Wednesday on the London Metal Exchange after a lengthy pause linked to the Ukraine crisis but was quickly suspended again after a sharp fall.

Nickel stopped trading, having swiftly breached a new five-percent daily price movement limit to stand at $43,995 per tonne on the LME.

Trading was suspended last week after Chinese billionaire Xiang Guangda had bet on nickel prices falling since late last year, but was blindsided by the Ukraine war.