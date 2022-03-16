English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Stocks rally, oil steadies on China action, Ukraine hopes

    Wall Street was higher in early deals, with the Dow Jones Industrial up 1.3 percent, the S&P 500 rising 1.6 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surging by more than two percent.

    AFP
    March 16, 2022 / 09:38 PM IST

    Fresh blasts hit Kyiv on Wednesday while Ukraine refused to surrender and rejected a Russian proposal for the country to become a neutral state comparable to Sweden and Austria.

    Eurozone markets jumped, with Frankfurt up 2.8 percent in afternoon trading while Paris soared more than three percent. London's FTSE 100 rose by 1.4 percent.

    Wall Street was higher in early deals, with the Dow Jones Industrial up 1.3 percent, the S&P 500 rising 1.6 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surging by more than two percent.

    Elsewhere, oil prices rose by more than one percent after slumping under $100 per barrel Tuesday.

    Fresh Covid lockdowns in China have triggered demand concerns for the world's biggest importer of the commodity.

    Close

    Hopes for an Iran nuclear deal -- which could see the country restart oil exports -- have additionally weighed on prices, as have signs that Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks are slowly progressing.

    Trading in nickel resumed Wednesday on the London Metal Exchange after a lengthy pause linked to the Ukraine crisis but was quickly suspended again after a sharp fall.

    Nickel stopped trading, having swiftly breached a new five-percent daily price movement limit to stand at $43,995 per tonne on the LME.

    Trading was suspended last week after Chinese billionaire Xiang Guangda had bet on nickel prices falling since late last year, but was blindsided by the Ukraine war.
    AFP
    Tags: #Commodities #stock market #US stocks #Wall Street
    first published: Mar 16, 2022 09:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.