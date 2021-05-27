Stocks preferred by rich Indians fare well even during the second wave of COVID-19: Report

Bloomberg Intelligence's strategists said these stocks are "very well aligned to a few catalytic events that the market is presciently sniffing out" such as infrastructure spending, fiscal support to boost consumption and global tailwinds for exporters. (Representational image)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Even during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, stocks favoured by rich Indians have fared better than other shares.

A group of 30 stocks preferred by wealthy individual investors have a year-to-date return which is 8 percent higher than that of the benchmark Nifty50 index, according to Bloomberg data.

The 30 stocks include Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Deepak Nitrite, the business news website reported.

Also read: These 5 stocks have been on Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's buy list amid coronavirus pandemic

BHEL is among the among the top gainers in the set of 30 shares mentioned above, more than doubling this year. Chemical manufacturer Deepak Nitrite has rallied more than 90 percent, according to the data.

BHEL had started outperforming the Nifty at the end of March, the report said. This was when COVID-19 cases had started rising but the situation had not yet turned into a full-brown crisis.

BHEL continued the outperformance, which widened as the daily surge in infections declined.

Bloomberg Intelligence's strategists Gaurav Patankar and Nitin Chanduka said these stocks are "very well aligned to a few catalytic events that the market is presciently sniffing out" such as infrastructure spending, fiscal support to boost consumption and global tailwinds for exporters.